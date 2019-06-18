TODAY |

Shakib Al Hasan sees Bangladesh waltz to walkover World Cup win over Windies

Associated Press
More From
Cricket

Bangladesh achieved the second highest run chase in Cricket World Cup history and pushed the West Indies close to elimination in a comfortable seven-wicket victory in Taunton.

When the West Indies surged to post 321-8, they knew every team making 300-plus batting first had won in this World Cup. Eight times out of eight.

But Bangladesh treated the fact like fluff on a shirt, flicking it off, as they reached 322-3 to win with 51 balls to spare.

Shakib Al Hasan starred in the comeback with 124 not out, his second successive century in the tournament, and Liton Das added 94 not out in his World Cup debut. They combined for an unbeaten 189 runs in 22.3 overs.

Bangladesh's second precious win in five matches lifted them into the top half of the standings.

The deflated West Indies, however, dropped to one win in five, and a hard road ahead against New Zealand, India, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan to reach the semifinals for the time in 23 years.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The all-rounder's unbeaten 124 gave the Tigers a seven-wicket victory in Taunton. Source: SKY
    More From
    Cricket
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:26
    Martin Taupau and Jamayne Isaako have chosen to represent Toa Samoa against Papua New Guinea on Saturday.
    Tongan star Jason Taumalolo happy to see NRL players choose Pacific teams
    2
    The NRL star admitted he had to go into the bathroom to compose himself during a team photoshoot.
    Benji Marshall 'got teary' putting Kiwis jersey back on after seven long years
    3
    Marshall said he feels "embarrassed" getting praise from his teammates about his impact on rugby league in NZ.
    Benji Marshall 'taken aback' by praise from Kiwis teammate Shaun Johnson about changing the game
    4
    The Bulgarian fighter is ranked number one in the IBF heavyweight division.
    IBF contender Kubrat Pulev crosses paths with Joseph Parker, talks up his skills
    5
    The Gypsy King put in a flawless display in Las Vegas.
    The moment Tyson Fury ends Tom Schwarz with second round TKO
    MORE FROM
    Cricket
    MORE
    00:15
    Four wickets for Imran Tahir in Cardiff gave the Proteas their first victory.

    South Africa get first World Cup win with Afghanistan thrashing
    00:15
    The Aussies sealed an 87-run victory in London to leapfrog the Black Caps.

    Australia go top of Cricket World Cup as Mitchell Starc skittles Sri Lanka
    1 NEWS

    Watch: English cricketer flies through the air, takes catch of the year contender

    Black Caps share points with India after another Cricket World Cup washout