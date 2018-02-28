'Severely outplayed' Black Caps seeking change of fortunes against England

Black Caps paceman Trent Boult admits his side were "severely outplayed" by England in the second-ODI six-wicket defeat, but has backed them to move on quickly for the third clash.

New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill picks up some runs during the second ODI between New Zealand and England at Bay Oval in Tauranga. Source: Getty

The Caps were limited to a paltry 223 in the second ODI in Tauranga on Wednesday, a total they simply couldn't defend and surrendered with 12 overs to spare.

In further poor news for the Kiwis, batting talismen Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor both remain under injury clouds for tomorrow's game.

They'll be reassessed by medics today.

Boult, who secured figures of 46-2 in Wednesday's losing effort, said the Kiwis didn't produce their best but would turn it around quick-smart.

"We all know the schedule and how quick it is, how it turns around - we're already here in Wellington preparing for a big game," Boult said.

"We know we've got the formulas that work, we don't need to reinvent the wheel, but just put a better performance on the board.

"They fielded very well but, the cricket we've been playing, especially one-day cricket and the way we've batted, last night wasn't a very good representation."

Boult said that, while the batsmen had clearly failed to play their part at the Bay Oval, the bowlers hadn't done too poorly.

Yet they'd face another serious challenge from the English, particularly an in-form Ben Stokes and the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Eoin Morgan.

"Guys ran in with aggression and tried to stick it to them," Boult said.

"We've got a bowling attack that's done the job many times this year, bowled out good sides and taken a lot of wickets.