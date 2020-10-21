TODAY |

Seven Sharp host Jeremy Wells challenged to showdown by one of NZ's top blind cricketers

Source:  1 NEWS

Seven Sharp host Jeremy Wells was challenged to cricket showdown by New Zealand representative blind cricketer Parveen Shankar.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The clash of the titans was arranged as part of Blind Low Vision NZ’s annual appeal. Source: Seven Sharp

The clash of the titans was arranged as part of Blind Low Vision NZ’s annual appeal.

Parveen received counselling from the organisation after an accident saw him lose sight in both eyes.

The Fijiian was at a "real low-point" and says advice to have a go at blind cricket really helped turn his life around.

Jeremy donned a pair of vision blocking glasses to take Parveen on in a winner takes all super over challenge.

Find out more about Parveen's inspiring story, and who won the super over, in the Seven Sharp video above. 

Cricket
TVNZ
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:40
Auckland lock Jack Whetton says his lifters 'wanted for attempted murder' after horror Eden Park fall
2
'My new name is Caleb's dad' – Proud Eroni Clarke reflects on son's journey to All Blacks
3
David Campese admits 'eating humble pie' after comments about All Blacks' lost aura go up in smoke
4
Olympic ambitions still burning for rising All Blacks star Caleb Clarke
5
TJ Perenara told teammates he was off to Japan via WhatsApp so rumours about his future wouldn't swirl
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE

New information about death of Rotorua mother to be released on Police Ten 7
00:29

New Zealand cricket great John R Reid dies, aged 92
00:24

Final leaders' debate and 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll set for tomorrow

Half-century from Kane Williamson not enough to deliver Hyderabad IPL win