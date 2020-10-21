Seven Sharp host Jeremy Wells challenged to showdown by one of NZ's top blind cricketers

Seven Sharp host Jeremy Wells was challenged to cricket showdown by New Zealand representative blind cricketer Parveen Shankar.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The clash of the titans was arranged as part of Blind Low Vision NZ’s annual appeal.

Parveen received counselling from the organisation after an accident saw him lose sight in both eyes.

The Fijiian was at a "real low-point" and says advice to have a go at blind cricket really helped turn his life around.

Jeremy donned a pair of vision blocking glasses to take Parveen on in a winner takes all super over challenge.