Seth Rance called into Black Caps ODI squad to replace injured Adam Milne

Central Districts allrounder Seth Rance has been brought into the New Zealand cricket squad to replace injured fast bowler Adam Milne.

Seth Rance. Source: Photosport

Milne, who didn't play in the Black Caps' five-wicket win over the West Indies on Wednesday in the opening one-dayer in Whangarei, felt discomfort in his left foot while landing to bowl.

He has been ruled out of the rest of the three-match ODI series and also the three Twenty20s against the West Indies.

Selector Gavin Larsen said Milne would continue to be evaluated.

"Adam has a great work ethic and puts a lot into his fitness, so I certainly feel for him with this injury," he said.

"It's a long summer and there's a lot of cricket left for Adam to play, so we'll work with him to get him back to full fitness."

Larsen said Rance came into the squad off the back of consistently strong domestic performances.

"We were already looking at Seth for the upcoming Twenty20 series, so this just brings him into the squad slightly earlier than anticipated," he said.