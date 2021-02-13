Sensational Kerr hat trick not enough in Super Smash final

Some sheer brilliance from Amelia Kerr was not enough to topple the Canterbury Magicians in the women's Super Smash final at the Basin Reserve this afternoon.

The White Ferns legspinner tore through the top order of the Canterbury Magicians, cleaning up the off stump three deliveries in a row with a series of unplayable wrong 'uns.

The hat trick saw the Magicians collapse to 40 for four, chasing 126 for victory.

It then got worse for the Canterbury side, who slid to 60 for six in the 14th over.

But a rearguard effort from Lea Tahuhu and Kate Ebrahim saw the Magicians through in the final over, with Canterbury claiming a four-wicket and the Super Smash title after chasing down Wellington's 125/8.

Kerr finished with figures of three for 19 off her four overs.