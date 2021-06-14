Selection to play WTC final 'would be surreal', admits Black Caps spinner Ajaz Patel

Black Caps spinner Ajaz Patel is hoping his strong performance in the second Test against England is enough to secure him a spot in the XI to play India in the World Test Championship final this week.

Patel snared four wickets in the Test, including the prized wicket of England skipper Joe Root in the second innings, while also showing competency with the bat with a valuable 20 runs coming in at number ten.

It was Patel's first Test for New Zealand in well over a year, having been sidelined by injury last summer. In his nine Tests, Patel has taken 26 wickets at an average of just over 30, including two five-wicket hauls.

His impressive comeback likely usurped Mitchell Santner for the role of frontline spinner, and Patel told Breakfast host John Campbell this morning it would be "a surreal moment" if his name was on the teamsheet for the World Test Championship final against India starting Friday.

"Obviously being of Indian heritage but now representing New Zealand - the country that I live in and the country I call home - and to be able to contribute and hopefully try and win something so special for New Zealand, that would be unreal," Patel said.

Ajaz Patel celebrates getting the wicket of Joe Root during the second Test between New Zealand and England at Edgbaston. Source: Photosport

"It’s something that hopefully I get an opportunity to do and it’s something I’m working towards."

However, given the abundance of talent in the squad, Patel acknowledged he was by no means a shoe-in.

"At the moment the depth in our squad is unbelievable so the selectors are going to have a hard time finalising that squad.

"But if I get the nod I’m ready to put my all out there and give it my best."

Southampton's Ageas Bowl is one of the better pitches for spin in England, however, the current predicted forecast is for overcast, wet conditions, something that could lead to selectors leaving out a spinner and instead opting for a five-strong pace attack.

Meanwhile, India have landed in Southampton and have been playing an intra-squad match at the ground this week.

Wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant starred with an unbeaten 121 off 94 balls while young opening batsman Shubman Gill struck a well-compiled 85.