TODAY |

Seifert batted in Super Over ahead of Neesham for tactical reasons, says Southee

1 NEWS
More From
Cricket
Black Caps

Tim Seifert was picked to take strike in the Super Over because of his ability to play the scoop and ramp against England’s best yorker bowler, according to Black Caps captain Tim Southee.

England won the best of five T20 series against New Zealand yesterday with the series decided in a Super Over in game five at Eden Park.

There were questions asked after Seifert partnered Guptill with Jimmy Neesham, the batsman in the World Cup final Super Over at Lord’s, padded up to come in next.

But Southee revealed it was a tactical decision with Seifert best equipped to combat England’s Chris Jordan, who is so proficient at finding the block hole.

"We just felt with Jordan being able to execute his yorkers and Tim Seifert being able to play the scoop and the shots over the keeper, that he may have been a better option with Jordan being such a good yorker bowler,” Southee said.

"He was padded up ready to go," the stand-in captain said when asked about Neesham.

Tim Seifert. Source: Photosport
More From
Cricket
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Brad Fittler slams Golden Boot award selection criteria as 'ridiculous'
2
Blues bolster backline further with addition of three-Test England centre on 'unique' one-year deal
3
Breakers thumped by Phoenix after teen star RJ Hampton ejected in first quarter
4
Four All Blacks, two Manu Samoa players and a Fijian included in stats-based Rugby World Cup XV
5
Watch: Sonny Bill Williams confirms Toronto Wolfpack move with help from son - 'I'm not coming over for a holiday'
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE

With experiences and time under her belt, Amelia Kerr no longer the White Ferns' 'young one'

Record-breaking England thrash Black Caps to square T20 series

Black Caps humbled in fourth T20 against England
00:44

Lockie Ferguson boosts Test hopes, destroys Wellington in Plunket Shield