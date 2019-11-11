Seifert batted in Super Over ahead of Neesham for tactical reasons, says Southee

Tim Seifert was picked to take strike in the Super Over because of his ability to play the scoop and ramp against England’s best yorker bowler, according to Black Caps captain Tim Southee.

England won the best of five T20 series against New Zealand yesterday with the series decided in a Super Over in game five at Eden Park.

There were questions asked after Seifert partnered Guptill with Jimmy Neesham, the batsman in the World Cup final Super Over at Lord’s, padded up to come in next.

But Southee revealed it was a tactical decision with Seifert best equipped to combat England’s Chris Jordan, who is so proficient at finding the block hole.

"We just felt with Jordan being able to execute his yorkers and Tim Seifert being able to play the scoop and the shots over the keeper, that he may have been a better option with Jordan being such a good yorker bowler,” Southee said.