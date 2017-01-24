 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


'It seems a little unfair': Mike Hesson says rules need 'tinkering' after Neil Wagner's ludicrous run-out

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Cricket's lawmakers have been urged to step in following the bizarre run out dismissal of New Zealand batsman Neil Wagner.

Neil Wagner was involved in the season's most bizarre dismissal after passing the bowler's stumps with both feet in the air.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

Black Caps coach Mike Hesson was left shaking his head after third umpire Marais Erasmus correctly deemed an airborne Wagner was out in the first innings of the second Test against Bangladesh, which the hosts won by nine wickets.

Wagner grounded his bat to complete a second run before wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan flicked the ball onto the stumps from close range.

The ball struck just as Wagner's bat left the ground, having become stuck in the turf beyond the crease line.

His feet were still to make contact with safe ground and, because of that, he was deemed out. Had it been his feet making initial contact, rather than bat, it would have been not out.

Hesson sees no reason for the bat having different status to feet.

"It's obviously been around for a long time but it seems a little bit unfair," he said.

"When your bat bounces over the line once you've made your ground, that's not really what the run-out's all about.

"I personally think it needs a bit of tinkering."

You don't see many like this one.
Source: SKY

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:51
1
Nadal's girlfriend, Xisca Perello, laughed in the stands as the star was pressed on why she would need a wild card to make the trip.

'It's better we stop here': Awkward moment as Nadal jokes his girlfriend got 'wild card' to Aussie Open

00:24
2
Neil Wagner was involved in the season's most bizarre dismissal after passing the bowler's stumps with both feet in the air.

'It seems a little unfair': Mike Hesson says rules need 'tinkering' after Neil Wagner's ludicrous run-out

00:30
3
The Black Caps all-rounder became the first player to win a Test with consecutive sixes as NZ swept Bangladesh 2-0.

Watch: Colin de Grandhomme becomes first in Test history to slam sixes off last two balls to win Test


01:54
4
Labelled 'fat and slow' at the beginning of last season, they certainly won't be accused of the same this year.

Defending Super Rugby champion Hurricanes find new way to get even fitter

01:38
5

'I was deposed today, I've gone': Bernie Ecclestone replaced as Formula One boss - report

00:28
President Donald Trump gestures during his meeting with labor leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Trump signals NZ could be offered bilateral free trade deal with the US

Trump's position comes after he signed an order pulling the US out of the 12 nation TPP deal.


00:24
Police are investigating the incident, which took place in Swanson on Sunday.

Video: Gang of masked youths tag Auckland train as passengers watch - but it won't last long, says AT

Police are now investigating the incident, which took place at the Swanson station.

01:08
An estimated 40 per cent of Kiwis are on the look out for a new job right now.

'You probably see what's wrong, not right in your current situation': 40% of Kiwis hunting new jobs in New Year

Are you on the lookout for a fresh start? If you are, you're not alone.

00:41
Kiwi and German scientists have been studying the hydrothermal systems in the thriving marine area between the Bay of Islands and Tonga.

Watch: Spectacular new discoveries captured in video of the Kermadec Arc

Kiwi and German scientists have been studying the hydrothermal systems in the thriving marine area between the Bay of Islands and Tonga.

01:22
White House aide Kellyanne Conway's take on the inauguration crowd has been widely mocked, our US Correspondent reports.

Rebecca Wright: 'Alternative facts' has become the catchphrase of the Trump administration

White House aide Kellyanne Conway's take on the inauguration crowd has been widely mocked, our US Correspondent reports.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ