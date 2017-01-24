'It seems a little unfair': Mike Hesson says rules need 'tinkering' after Neil Wagner's ludicrous run-out

Cricket's lawmakers have been urged to step in following the bizarre run out dismissal of New Zealand batsman Neil Wagner.

Black Caps coach Mike Hesson was left shaking his head after third umpire Marais Erasmus correctly deemed an airborne Wagner was out in the first innings of the second Test against Bangladesh, which the hosts won by nine wickets.

Wagner grounded his bat to complete a second run before wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan flicked the ball onto the stumps from close range.

The ball struck just as Wagner's bat left the ground, having become stuck in the turf beyond the crease line.

His feet were still to make contact with safe ground and, because of that, he was deemed out. Had it been his feet making initial contact, rather than bat, it would have been not out.

Hesson sees no reason for the bat having different status to feet.

"It's obviously been around for a long time but it seems a little bit unfair," he said.

"When your bat bounces over the line once you've made your ground, that's not really what the run-out's all about.