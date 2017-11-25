 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


See-saw battle continues as Aussie skipper Steve Smith repels England's bowling attack in Ashes opener

share

Source:

AAP

The see-saw nature of the Ashes opener has continued, with Australia stumbling to 213-7 at lunch on day three as Steve Smith chiselled England's lead down to 89 runs.

The Australian skipper reached 64 not out at the end of play in Brisbane.
Source: SKY

Pat Cummins helped Australia steady after England struck in consecutive overs with the second new ball, while Smith finished 81 not out at today's meal break.

The hosts resumed at 165-4 in Brisbane this morning, with Smith and Shaun Marsh having rebuilt the innings after England threatened to take complete control.

Marsh brought up his half-century but after almost three hours as the crease was undone by a slower ball from Stuart Broad, departing for 51 after offering a simple catch to Jimmy Anderson at mid-off.

The dismissal and England skipper Joe Root's approach to Smith - stacking the leg side and asking his quicks to bowl short - meant only 48 runs were added in the morning session.

Smith is closing in on his 21st Test ton and it would arguably be his most important of the lot given the occasion and fact Australia were in so much trouble at 76-4 on Friday.

The introduction of the second new ball prompted the latest twist in what has been a topsy-turvy Test from the moment Root won the toss.

Tim Paine was caught behind facing Anderson's fourth ball with the shiny Kookaburra, undone by an outswinger.

Mitchell Starc hammered Broad for a six then two deliveries later was out caught and bowled, with the Englishman delighting in the dismissal of somebody who tormented him with bouncers and barbs earlier in the game.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
England defeated Tonga 20-18 at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.

Controversy! Mate Ma'a Tonga denied at the death as England hold on to win RLWC semi-final

00:30
2
Andrew Fifita was denied a try at the death as England came out on top 20-18 over Tonga in Auckland.

Distraught Tongan players inconsolable, as loyal fans sing to ease the pain of crushing last minute loss in RLWC semi

02:31
3
The Samoan rugby union is engaged in a funding row with the game's governing body.

Samoan Prime Minister compares Manu Samoa rugby team to 'slaves being fed to the lions' ahead of England Test

01:17
4
The Fifth Harmony star will sing the anthem public for the first time at tomorrow's RLWC semi-final between Tonga and England.

Watch: 'He was all in tears' - pop star Dinah Jane on singing Tongan national anthem to proud grandfather

00:35
5
The winner of tonight’s match will face Australia in next week’s final in Brisbane.

Watch: Mount Smart Stadium covered in sea of red as jubilant Mate Ma'a Tonga fans arrive for RLWC semi clash with England

00:40
The Prime Minister says "it remains a matter for Australia."

Watch: Jacinda Adern insists Australia's approval imperative before taking Manus Island refugees

The Prime Minister says "it remains a matter for Australia."

01:05
The panic erupted on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Over a dozen people injured after terror scare causes mass panic on one of London's busiest shopping streets

The panic erupted on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

01:44
1 NEWS has obtained figures showing drug use by inmates is on the decline, but corrections says it still has plenty of work to do.

'We're finding more contraband' – corrections says it's winning the war on drugs in prisons

1 NEWS has obtained figures showing drug use by inmates is on the decline.

01:17
The Fifth Harmony star will sing the anthem public for the first time at tomorrow's RLWC semi-final between Tonga and England.

Watch: 'He was all in tears' - pop star Dinah Jane on singing Tongan national anthem to proud grandfather

The Fifth Harmony star will sing the anthem in public for the first time at tomorrow's RLWC semi-final.


02:29
Mother-of-three Angela Cuming took to Twitter to express her outrage at a lewd joke sent to her by Hamilton City Councillor Mark Bunting.

'I misjudged badly' - Hamilton City Councillor resigns from local committee after sending woman link to sexually offensive video

The video contained a crass, sexually explicit message in reference to her last name.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 