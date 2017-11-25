See-saw battle continues as Aussie skipper Steve Smith repels England's bowling attack in Ashes opener

The see-saw nature of the Ashes opener has continued, with Australia stumbling to 213-7 at lunch on day three as Steve Smith chiselled England's lead down to 89 runs.

Pat Cummins helped Australia steady after England struck in consecutive overs with the second new ball, while Smith finished 81 not out at today's meal break.

The hosts resumed at 165-4 in Brisbane this morning, with Smith and Shaun Marsh having rebuilt the innings after England threatened to take complete control.

Marsh brought up his half-century but after almost three hours as the crease was undone by a slower ball from Stuart Broad, departing for 51 after offering a simple catch to Jimmy Anderson at mid-off.

The dismissal and England skipper Joe Root's approach to Smith - stacking the leg side and asking his quicks to bowl short - meant only 48 runs were added in the morning session.

Smith is closing in on his 21st Test ton and it would arguably be his most important of the lot given the occasion and fact Australia were in so much trouble at 76-4 on Friday.

The introduction of the second new ball prompted the latest twist in what has been a topsy-turvy Test from the moment Root won the toss.

Tim Paine was caught behind facing Anderson's fourth ball with the shiny Kookaburra, undone by an outswinger.