'See the ball, hit the ball' - Colin de Grandhomme on brutal match-winning innings

Big-hitting New Zealand batsman Colin de Grandhomme's instructions on his return to the national team yesterday were simple - he was told to go and play his natural game.

The all-rounder's quickfire fifty saw NZ home against Pakistan in Hamilton.
Source: SKY

The returning de Grandhomme - out since early December on bereavement leave - showed no signs of rust in Hamilton, banging 74 in 40 balls and helping New Zealand reach their target of 263 with four overs to spare against Pakistan.

NZ lead the series 4-0.

Speaking after the match, de Grandhomme said his job was simple.

"I didn't get a message, I just got told to 'go play your game'," he told reporters.

"See the ball, hit the ball.

"Obviously tonight was my night."

The final match of the series is in Wellington on Friday. 
 

