'See ball, hit ball' - Aussie rookie Chris Lynn hopes to replicate Big Bash form in ODIs

Chris Lynn has vowed not to change his big-hitting game if he makes his one-day international debut against Pakistan at the Gabba.



Lynn, called into Australia's squad for the five-match series off the back of hitting 26 sixes in five BBL matches for the Brisbane Heat, wants to carry that approach into the Australian team.



"It is a one-dayer and there's a good crowd and everyone is buzzing still. And you've got the green and gold on so there's no excuse to go down any gears," Lynn said.



Lynn has lit up this summer's BBL tournament, smashing 309 runs at a strike rate of 177.58.



Highlighting his attacking approach to the game, he has the unusual record of having struck more sixes than he has fours, and he believes that's the way the Australian team will want him to play come Friday.



"See ball, hit ball," Lynn said.



"Boof (coach Darren Lehmann) has always said if you want to hit it then hit it.



"If I want to whack it, then I whack it. I'll play every ball on its merits."



Lynn has done his damage in the BBL while batting at No.3.



In the Australian limited-overs side that's a spot commanded by captain Steve Smith.



And while Lynn admits he is more comfortable batting when the ball is coming onto the bat - and therefore more likely at the top of the order - he played down concerns coming in at No.6 would slow down his game.



"At the Gabba there is pace on the ball for 50 overs," he said.



"I've worked hard on my game against spin facing that challenge.



"I'm comfortable batting in the middle and that power at the back end is also important in one-day cricket."



Lynn also revealed the shoulder injury that had been troubling him for the past week was in fact a nerve problem in his neck.



It's left him unable to throw, however he's promised that won't be an issue in the field for Australia if he is named to play.



"It's not giving me an issue batting," he said.

