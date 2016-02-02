'Seddon Park pitch can be spin friendly': Ish Sodhi called into Black Caps for Chappell-Hadlee finale in Hamilton

Ish Sodhi has been brought into the Black Caps side for the third Chappell-Hadlee ODI against Australia in Hamilton.

Ish Sodhi of New Zealand during the One Day International Series match between South Africa and New Zealand. Source: Photosport

With the Black Caps looking to seal a 2-0 series win after the second ODI in Napier was abandoned yesterday, the 23-year-old leg spinner has been called into the squad as a second spin option.

Black Caps selector Gavin Larson said the Seddon Park conditions played a big part in the selection.

"History shows that the Seddon Park pitch can be spin friendly and for that reason Ish has been brought into the squad," said Larsen.

"We wanted the option of two specialist spinners for this match and it's a venue that Ish has had some success in at in the past. Mike and Kane will now get the opportunity to assess the pitch over the next couple of days and make a decision from there as to who will be in the playing eleven."



Meanwhile, Martin Guptill's availability for the third ODI remains uncertain, which will see Dean Brownlie travel with the squad to Hamilton. Tom Blundell will drop out of the squad and return to Wellington.

"Martin has made progress in the last couple of days, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for selection. At this stage it's probably 50-50."