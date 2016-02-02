 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


'Seddon Park pitch can be spin friendly': Ish Sodhi called into Black Caps for Chappell-Hadlee finale in Hamilton

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Ish Sodhi has been brought into the Black Caps side for the third Chappell-Hadlee ODI against Australia in Hamilton.

Ish Sodhi of New Zealand during the One Day International Series match between South Africa and New Zealand at the Kingsmead Stadium, Durban on the 26th of August 2015 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Ish Sodhi of New Zealand during the One Day International Series match between South Africa and New Zealand.

Source: Photosport

With the Black Caps looking to seal a 2-0 series win after the second ODI in Napier was abandoned yesterday, the 23-year-old leg spinner has been called into the squad as a second spin option.

A poor outfield meant the second Chappell-Hadlee match with Australia was called off without any play.
Source: SKY

Black Caps selector Gavin Larson said the Seddon Park conditions played a big part in the selection.

"History shows that the Seddon Park pitch can be spin friendly and for that reason Ish has been brought into the squad," said Larsen.

"We wanted the option of two specialist spinners for this match and it's a venue that Ish has had some success in at in the past. Mike and Kane will now get the opportunity to assess the pitch over the next couple of days and make a decision from there as to who will be in the playing eleven."

A wet outfield meant a lengthy delay to the start of the second ODI between New Zealand and Australia in Napier.
Source: SKY

Meanwhile, Martin Guptill's availability for the third ODI remains uncertain, which will see Dean Brownlie travel with the squad to Hamilton. Tom Blundell will drop out of the squad and return to Wellington.

"Martin has made progress in the last couple of days, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for selection. At this stage it's probably 50-50."

The match begins at 11am on Sunday.
 

Related

Black Caps

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:43
1
The NRL superstar joked that he’s looking pretty good for 33, but admits that 44-year old Wiki puts him to shame.

'I hope we don't play him!' Johnathan Thurston hoping to avoid clash with Ruben Wiki

01:08
2
The resurgent All Black was asked if, like Jane, he enjoyed the transition from fullback to winger and if Jane had said anything to him.

'We want him...He has a long future here' - Crusaders hope Israel Dagg stays in NZ

00:21
3
Johnson hosted a Facebook live video from the Auckland event, with teammate Hoffman less than impressed.

'You are holding the line up' – Shaun Johnson captured bantering behind the scenes with Warriors teammate


00:25
4
It needs to be said that a flop shot from a tight lie is one of the most difficult shots in golf to pull off.

'That's embarrassing': Darren Clarke stone-cold shanks attempted flop shot

00:52
5
It was a vastly improved effort from the Silver Ferns in all areas of their play after a poor 57-50 loss to Australia.

Watch: Injury-free Maria Tutaia dominates as Silver Ferns annihilate England


04:09
The PM now knows that whatever he says to Trump may come out in the media, says our Political Editor.

Corin Dann: Bill English will be very nervous about phone conversation with Trump

The PM now knows that whatever he says to Trump may come out in the media, says our Political Editor.

03:09
Bill English opened up during his State of the Nation speech, telling the public just who he was.

Bill English 'took the easy option' promising to boost cop numbers: Corin Dann

"It wasn't a bad speech, it wasn't brilliant. It was solid."

01:56
Walker was joined by fellow Olympian Eddie Dawkins as she looks to master a new discipline.

'It's been really enjoyable' - Sarah Walker targeting Commonwealth Games switch

The BMX silver medallist is targeting a place as an indoor sprint cyclist.

03:02
Help could be on the way for Hawke's Bay after PM Bill English today announced more police officers for regional areas.

'They never seem to be around when you need them' - promised boost to police numbers welcomed

Bill English used a major election year speech to give a boost to law and order.

01:26
TVNZ weatherman Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Front brings good dose of rain to parched areas of the North Island

TVNZ weatherman Dan Corbett with the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ