Security increased for MCG Test after planned Christmas Day terror attacks foiled

Security has been increased at the Melbourne Cricket Ground for Monday's second test between Australia and Pakistan following the arrest of seven people over a terror-related plot in the city.

Those charged were allegedly planning to attack Melbourne's Flinders Street train station, nearby Federation Square and St. Paul's Cathedral on Christmas Day.

Chief police commissioner Graham Ashton said while they are confident the terror plot had been contained, extra police will be deployed at major events.

"We know there's lot of events on over the next several days right across our state, including the Boxing Day test, Christmas carols, other events that are on," he said. "There is no intelligence to suggest there is any threat whatsoever in relation to any of those events. However we're just making sure we're taking those extra precautions."

Ashton said he had spoken to Cricket Australia on Friday to assure officials that additional security has been added to the Boxing Day test.

In a security-related move late in 2015, the MCG erected a new perimeter fence about 20 to 25 meters (65 to 80 feet) away from the stadium where spectators queue to pass through security before entering the ground.