Sean Fitzpatrick says Black Caps should be proud of efforts after 'best game of cricket I've ever seen'

Former All Black Sean Fitzpatrick says the Black Caps should be proud of their performance despite losing the World Cup final.

The Black Caps lost to England after a thrilling super over finish at Lord's this morning.

But Fitzpatrick said regardless of the result, the game was something truly special.

"Best game of cricket I've ever seen," he told 1 NEWS outside Lord's shortly after the match.

"It was really tense. Both teams had opportunities - England took their opportunities but Kane [Williamson] and the boys should be proud."

The Black Caps have now lost back-to-back finals after previously losing to Australia at the MCG in 2015.

The former All Black said England took their opportunities well on the way to their first world title.
