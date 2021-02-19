Scott Robertson gives cheeky reaction to Kyle Jamieson's big payday

Crusaders coach and avid cricket fan Scott Robertson has joked he may have to tie down some of his players who have a background in the summer sport after hearing of Kyle Jamieson's big IPL contract.

Jamieson was sold for a whopping $2.88 million overnight at the IPL auction, making him the most expensive New Zealand cricketer in the competition's history.

Robertson said he had heard the number was big but jokingly played it down when media told him today what the figure actually was.

"Only 2.86?" the rugby coach joked.

"Jeez that's impressive eh? I'm stoked for him."

Robertson then teased some of his players may try to chase a large pay day with a swap to cricket, including former top order batsman for Christchurch Boys' First XI Will Jordan.

"We'll have to have a chat actually, we're in negotiations with him," Robertson said.