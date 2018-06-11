 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Scotland beat England for first time in thrilling ODI

share

Source:

Associated Press

Scotland beat England for the first time in international cricket after a high-scoring, one-off ODI today.

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - JUNE 10 : Safyaan Sharif celebrates after taking the final wicket of Mark Wood as Scotland won the One-Day International match between Scotland and England at Grange cricket club ground on June 10, 2018 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Philip Brown/Getty Images)

Safyaan Sharif celebrates after taking the final wicket of Mark Wood as Scotland won the One-Day International match between Scotland and England at Grange cricket club ground in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Source: Getty

The hosts won by six runs with former Durham batsman Calum MacLeod scoring 140 not out from 94 balls at Grange Cricket Club.

After losing the toss and posting a massive 371-5, Scotland held its nerve in the field and with the ball to clinch a thrilling one-day international with just seven balls remaining.

Top-ranked England was all out for 365 in 48.5 overs.

Safyaan Sharif was the man to clinch the victory, trapping Mark Wood leg before wicket in the penultimate over to spark wild celebrations and a pitch invasion from a tense crowd in Edinburgh.

After Jonny Bairstow's 105 off 59 balls, and Alex Hales' 52, England looked like it was creeping toward victory thanks to a 71-run eighth-wicket partnership between Moeen Ali (46) and Liam Plunkett (47 not out).

However, Scotland picked up the remaining three wickets for an emotional victory. Mark Watt finished on 3-55 off 10 overs.

The victory came in Scotland's first game since the associate nation was denied a place in next year's World Cup after the decision was made to cut down the number of participating countries from 14 to 10.

Scotland's 371 was its highest score in ODI cricket. Kyle Coetzer scored 58 and George Munsey 55.

In a match of records, Bairstow's century was his third in a row — the first time an English batsman has done that — but his effort was in vain as England came up short.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Hartley crashed out early at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve after an opening lap collision.

Watch: Spectacular collision sees Kiwi F1 driver Brendon Hartley crash out of Canadian GP during opening lap

00:15
2
The US boxer dominated Horn to win the WBO welterweight title in Las Vegas.

Jeff Horn's 'excuses' made US boxer Terence Crawford hungrier for WBO welterweight title fight

00:15
3
It may have been the middle of the Storm’s clash with the Broncos but Melbourne’s captain still had time for a moment with his daughter.

Most watched: Storm captain Cameron Smith enjoys a special moment with his daughter in the middle of NRL game

00:30
4
New Zealand thumped Australia 33-7 in the final in France this morning.

Bittersweet Paris Sevens win for Black Ferns over Australia - who pip Kiwis to take out World Series

5
UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker with his family after his second fight with Yoel Romero at UFC 225 in Chicago.

'Respect' - Kiwi UFC champ Robert Whittaker posts touching message of thanks after five round war against Yoel Romero

05:01

Campaigner condemns sacking of West Coast childcare worker with HIV as 'discrimination' - 'What they didn’t do was look into the facts'

HIV-positive childcare worker Gayle Jonker says she was "humiliated" by having her status publicised to parents by staff.


00:15
Hartley crashed out early at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve after an opening lap collision.

Watch: Spectacular collision sees Kiwi F1 driver Brendon Hartley crash out of Canadian GP during opening lap

Hartley claims Williams driver Lance Stroll ran him off the track.

00:50

Watch: Simon Bridges declares nation is in for a 'snoozefest' with Winston Peters as PM

Mr Peters will take over the reigns as PM for six weeks while Jacinda Ardern is on maternity leave.

G-7 leaders address US President Trump in classic image summing up summit.

Photo: A single photo sums up the mood of weekend's great G-7 divide

A photo released by the German government captures the tension between six G-7 leaders and it's seventh member - Donald Trump.

00:41
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

Jacinda Ardern begins final week at work with baby's due date just days away

Winston Peters will fill-in as Prime Minister with Ms Ardern's baby expected on Sunday.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 