Scorchers collect three-wicket BBL win over Renegades in style with slicing six to finish

The Perth Scorchers remain undefeated in the BBL after Mitchell Johnson and Michael Klinger combined to steer them to a three-wicket win over the Melbourne Renegades at Etihad Stadium.

The game appeared in the Scorchers' keeping from a long way out, but the visitors lost late wickets.



Ashton Turner held his nerve, scoring the winning runs when he carved a six over deep point off the last ball of the 19th over.



Johnson was the Scorchers' best bowler with 3-13 from his four overs as the Renegades struggled to 9-130 after being sent in on Friday night.



The Scorchers finished on 7-133, with Klinger anchoring the innings with 37 runs from 37 balls in front of 30,108 fans.



The result kept the Scorchers' perfect winning record against the Renegades in seven Big Bash League tournaments intact and was the first loss of BBL07 for Aaron Finch's team.



Johnson was on song early, removing the Renegades skipper in his first over and Cameron White, who was coming off back-to-back half-centuries, in his second.



Finch is off to a poor start in BBL07 having made just 12 runs from his three innings.



Andrew Tye, the BBL's leading wicket-taker, was expensive but took his tally to 12 wickets with figures of 3-37 from his four overs.



Marcus Harris (32 runs from 25 balls) and Tom Cooper (34 from 24) combined for an important 63-run partnership before Harris was desperately unlucky to be given out lbw.



The Renegades' vaunted batting depth was put under pressure for the first time in the tournament and their middle order crumbled.



Brad Hodge (three form 10), Dwayne Bravo (16 from 10), Jack Wildermuth (five from 10) and Tim Ludeman (one from three) all failed to make much of an impression.



The home side needed early wickets if they were to defend the small target, but they didn't come.



David Willey (31 from 21) and Klinger set the run chase up with a 58-run opening partnership.

