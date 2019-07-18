'A scary place' – Ben Stokes never wants another Super Over after World Cup final

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has opened up about his Cricket World Cup heroics over the Black Caps, having almost single-handedly won his side the tournament.

Deep into their run chase against the Black Caps in the World Cup final earlier this week, Stokes' 84 not out saw England tie with New Zealand, before entering a Super Over.

Stokes returned to the crease not long after, he and Jos Buttler hitting 15 from Trent Boult's Super Over, leaving the Black Caps needing 16 to win the World Cup.

As Jimmy Neesham and Martin Guptill could only equal England's 15 runs, the hosts claimed the Cricket World Cup on a boundary countback, Stokes named man of the match for his troubles.

Appearing on ITV's Good Morning Britain, Stokes opened up about the pressure situation he'd endured - initially wanting no part in what was to come.

"I said that we should send Jos and Jason [Roy] out, but Morgs [captain Eion Morgan] said we needed a left and right [combination] because of the boundary," Stokes began.

"When it's a Super Over, you know what you have to do - hit every ball for four or six.

"To go out there and have the pressure batting first, to try and get as many runs as you can, it is a scary place to be, especially in a World Cup final.

"But I'd rather be out there in the middle trying to do it then have to watch. That's the worst place to be is when you watch and you can't influence something that's going [on] out in the middle.