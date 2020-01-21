Santner hoping 'change of ball' leads to change in fortune in T20 series against India after horror Australia tour

Change of ball, change of fortune.

At least that’s what Mitchell Santner is hoping for as he chases a return to form with the white ball in the T20 series against India after a devastating Test tour of Australia in December.

The left-arm orthodox became the latest touring finger spinner to be taken apart in Australia, taking one wicket as he conceded 250 runs in two Tests, before being dropped for the final match at the SCG.

Asked today what improvements he was looking to make, a smiling Santner said “a change of ball, you know”.

Jokes aside, a return to the shortest form of the game in which he is most comfortable will be a welcome relief for Santner, whose ability in T20s is shown out in his record.

He has taken 49 wickets in 39 T20 internationals at an average of just under 19 while his economy rate is an impressive 7.2.

This is compared with averages of 44.71 and 36.37 in Test and ODI cricket, respectively.

He also more successful in the T20 outside of international cricket, while his list A and first class cricket averages are a disappointing 46.28 and 33.47 respectively.

“I guess T20 is a lot different - playing at grounds like Eden Park where it can be quite challenging for the bowlers, quite small,” he said.

“You got to be pretty precise about what you want to bowl.