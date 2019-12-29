Santner finally breaks through after 413 balls in the series, Wagner gets Smith again

Australia will ask New Zealand to pull off a seemingly impossible mission in Melbourne after Pat Cummins and their fast-bowling cartel had buried the visitors' hopes.

The Aussies went to stumps at 4-137 on yesterday's third day of the Boxing Day Test, leading the Black Caps by a mammoth 456 runs after they rolled them for just 148.

No team has successfully chased more than 418 in a Test, with the Aussies having set a similar target of 468 in Perth just a fortnight ago in their 296-run win.

Cummins took 5-28 to be the star as New Zealand never looked like getting close to Australia's first-innings score of 467.

James Pattinson also claimed three scalps in his Test return, while Mitchell Starc's dominant summer continued with 2-30.

David Warner (38) and Marnus Labuschagne (19) fell in pursuit of quick runs, while Joe Burns was more patient in his 100-ball 38 before he became Mitchell Santner’s first victim of the series.

Steve Smith was also out again trying to pull Neil Wagner, marking the fourth time he had fallen to a short ball from the left-armer in as many innings this series.

But it was an otherwise perfect day for Australia after Cummins started the rot with the wickets of Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls from consecutive balls.

The world's best quick bowled with great accuracy and consistency, regularly on a fourth-stump line to draw edges from the New Zealanders.