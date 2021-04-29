Sachin Tendulkar donates $186k to fundraising campaign helping India's Covid-19 crisis

India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has donated 10 million rupees [NZ$186,000] to a fundraising campaign that is helping hospitals in India treating Covid-19 patients to procure oxygen concentrators.

Tendulkar, who contracted the coronavirus earlier this month and spent time in hospital, said in a tweet that providing oxygen was the biggest issue needing attention right now.

“The second wave of Covid has put our healthcare system under immense pressure,” he wrote.

“Providing oxygen for the large number of serious Covid patients is the need of the hour.”

Tendulkar’s donation is going to Mission Oxygen, which describes itself as a non-for-profit, charitable initiative, who said it has placed an order for 1,365 concentrators from China.

The organisation thanked Tendulkar for his donation.

"His donation of rupees 1 crore to Mission Oxygen in its endeavour to procure and provide life-saving oxygen concentrators to hospitals across the nation in this time of need is incredibly heart-warming," the organisation said in a statement.

So far, the campaign has reportedly collected $US2.26 million (NZ$3.12 million) so far from over 15,000 supporters.

On Thursday, India's total Covid-19 cases passed 18 million as it reported 379,257 new infections and 3,645 new deaths - the highest number of fatalities in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

India's Covid-19 death toll sits at just under 205,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.