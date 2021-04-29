TODAY |

Sachin Tendulkar donates $186k to fundraising campaign helping India's Covid-19 crisis

Source:  1 NEWS

India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has donated 10 million rupees [NZ$186,000] to a fundraising campaign that is helping hospitals in India treating Covid-19 patients to procure oxygen concentrators.

Sachin Tendulkar. Source: 1 NEWS

Tendulkar, who contracted the coronavirus earlier this month and spent time in hospital, said in a tweet that providing oxygen was the biggest issue needing attention right now.

“The second wave of Covid has put our healthcare system under immense pressure,” he wrote.

“Providing oxygen for the large number of serious Covid patients is the need of the hour.”

Tendulkar’s donation is going to Mission Oxygen, which describes itself as a non-for-profit, charitable initiative, who said it has placed an order for 1,365 concentrators from China.

The organisation thanked Tendulkar for his donation.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Hospitals are running low amid surging cases of Covid-19. Source: APTN

"His donation of rupees 1 crore to Mission Oxygen in its endeavour to procure and provide life-saving oxygen concentrators to hospitals across the nation in this time of need is incredibly heart-warming," the organisation said in a statement.

So far, the campaign has reportedly collected $US2.26 million (NZ$3.12 million) so far from over 15,000 supporters.

On Thursday, India's total Covid-19 cases passed 18 million as it reported 379,257 new infections and 3,645 new deaths - the highest number of fatalities in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

India's Covid-19 death toll sits at just under 205,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Your playlist will load after this ad

There’s a continuing lack of oxygen in desperately overcrowded hospitals. Source: Breakfast

Cricket
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Joseph Parker sheds light on split with Kevin Barry ahead of Derek Chisora fight
2
After two seasons in Japan, Brodie Retallick returning to NZ feeling revitalised
3
Former All Black Nehe Milner-Skudder to make Highlanders debut as injury cover call-up
4
After 433 long days in exile, Phoenix announce return to NZ with final two home games
5
Scientists discover cause of freediver blackouts in dark depths of Lake Taupō
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE

Kyle Jamieson's Bangalore side suffer first defeat thanks to all-time great performance by Indian allrounder

South Africa facing international cricket ban due to government interference

Kane Williamson's return helps Sunrisers Hyderabad secure first IPL victory
01:55

Black Cap Neil Wagner overcomes fear of needles to get Covid-19 vaccine