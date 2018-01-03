Ruthless Black Caps seal T20 series with record-breaking victory against Windies

Opener Colin Munro has continued his superb run of form with a record-breaking century as the Black Caps cruised to a 119-run victory over the West Indies in the final Twenty20.

Set the huge chase of 244 in Tauranga, the Windies were rocked in the first over, with both openers heading back to the pavilion.

Chadwick Walton went in Tim Southee's first ball, caught by Munro at cover point.

Star batsman Chris Gayle's disappointing tour continued when he also departed for a duck, trying to fend off a bouncer only to lob a catch to the keeper.

At 1-2, it was a tall order for the Windies to try to get close to the target.

Only Andre Fletcher offered any real resistance with a quick 46 before being deceived by an Ish Sodhi googly.

The tourists ended on 124 in the 17th over, with Southee finishing with 3-21, while pace partner Trent Boult and Sodhi each picked up two wickets.

The result meant New Zealand won every match that went the distance during the tour - both Tests, all three ODIs and two of the T20s - missing out only on the rain-halted second T20.

Munro's 104 made him the first player to score three hundreds in T20 internationals.

His innings came off 53 balls and guided New Zealand, who had won the toss, to their highest T20 total of 243-5.

Munro had scored half-centuries in the first two matches of the series.

This time, the 30-year-old left-hander kicked on, smacking 10 sixes and three fours along the way.

He brought up his 50 by flicking 36-year-old seamer Rayad Emrit's debut ball in international T20 over the square leg boundary.

He promptly followed up with another six, this time over mid-wicket.

He featured in a 136-run opening stand with Martin Guptill, who contributed 63 in 38 balls.

Guptill fell midway through the 11th over, caught behind to give Emrit his maiden wicket.

Munro lasted until the final over, caught at long-on off paceman Carlos Brathwaite.

Munro was promoted to T20 opener earlier this summer, going on to score a career-high 109 not out in India in November.

He is clearly feeling comfortable in the role.

"I put it down to a little bit more freedom at the top - not hitting too many balls at training and then coming in here and trying to prove a point," he said.

"It's working well at the moment."