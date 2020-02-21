TODAY |

Runs, tears and captaincy drama: Take a look back at Ross Taylor's road to 100 test caps for New Zealand

Source:  1 NEWS

Today Ross Taylor made his 100th Test appearance for the Black Caps when he stepped onto the field at the Basin Reserve against India today, making him the only player in the world to reach 100 international caps in all formats of the game. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

From his 2007 debut to captaincy controversies and beating his mentor's records - it's been an incredible ride so far. Source: 1 NEWS

Since making his international debut in 2006 Taylor has been a staple of the New Zealand top order, however, his journey towards 100 Tests hasn't been an easy one.

In 2012 Taylor was involved in a well publicised fallout with then Black Caps coach Mike Hesson, which resulted in Taylor relinquishing his captaincy duties after only two years at the helm.

Many cricket fans were outraged, but none more so than the late New Zealand great Martin Crowe.

Crowe, a mentor and friend of Taylor withdrew from his commitments with NZ Cricket and burned his team blazer in protest.

After a brief hiatus, Taylor returned to the side and became a permanent fixture at number four, proving his worth with many game-defining innings.

Taylor, has since followed in the footsteps of his mentor, cementing his place alongside Crowe as one of the greatest batsmen to represent New Zealand.

Just this season, Taylor fulfilled the goal set upon him by Crowe and surpassed Stephen Fleming to become New Zealand's highest run scorer in Tests and ODIs with averages of 46.3 and 48.7 respectively.   

The 35 year-old has recently dismissed any talk of retirement, meaning Kiwi cricket fans may see a lot more memorable innings from Taylor in games to come.

Cricket
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Watch as Kyle Jamieson makes dream Test debut for New Zealand, dismissing Indian great Virat Kohli
2
Scott Robertson throws Caleb Ralph under the bus ahead of Crusaders reunion - 'last man standing'
3
Steven Adams gets media giggling with recap of what he did during All Star break
4
From giant-killers to expelled: How the Tonga rugby league saga unfolded
5
Deontay Wilder targets Tyson Fury's mental health issues during heated press conference
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE

A cup every year: ICC to further clog international calendar with introduction of new T20 tournament - report

Ross Taylor plays down talks of retirement as 100th Test, 36th birthday draw near

Boult declares himself ready in first Test against India; new dad Wagner's arrival delayed
02:33

Kyle Jamieson credits return to Auckland for improved on-field behaviour, Black Caps call-up