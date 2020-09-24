Rugby and Cricket set to square off in Black Clash's third edition

A third edition of the Black Clash exhibition T20 between former New Zealand rugby and cricket stars has been confirmed for next year.

Team Rugby and Team Cricket will scrap it out at Hagley Oval once again for bragging rights after Team Cricket tied up the overall head-to-head 1-1 with their two-run win in January.

Both teams aren’t holding back in naming some early team members too with Grant Elliot and Dan Vettori joining Team Cricket and Israel Dagg and Jordie Barrett back for Team Rugby.

Team Rugby has one new face so far though with Crusaders coach Scott Robertson defecting from Team Cricket to be the team’s manager.

“I’m pleased to be involved,” Robertson said.

“We’ve obviously resurrected our relationship after the All Blacks, uh, situation!”

Next year’s charity match will take place under floodlights on Friday, January 22.

Duco Events director David Higgins says he’s looking forward to putting on the match after everything that has happened to the events industry this year with Covid-19.

“It has been a bloody tough time for the events industry, there’s no doubt about that,” Higgins said.

“But we are extremely fortunate in this country that we have been able to keep the pandemic largely under control, which means we can look forward to some great events this summer.