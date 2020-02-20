Ross Taylor on verge of becoming first cricketer in history to play 100 Test, ODI and T20 matches

Ross Taylor is on the verge of making cricketing history with the veteran Black Caps batsman set to be the first member ever of a prestigious club.

Source: 1 NEWS

When Taylor heads out onto the Basin Reserve pitch against India later this week, he will bring up his 100th Test for New Zealand.

More impressively though, the 36-year-old will become cricket's first player to earn 100 international caps in all three formats - T20, ODI and Test - of the game.

When asked about being the first to make the "triple century", Taylor humbly played down the achievement.

"It's nice to be the first but it's probably more timing as in where I've come in my career," Taylor said.

"Twenty20s started in 2005 and I played my first game in 2006.

"It's nice to start the club but over the next few years, there's going to be a lot more to join it."

Taylor added the milestone is a little more special knowing he'll be bringing up his 100th Test at his home ground.

"Growing up in Masterton, it's nice for mum and dad and a lot of people who have been very influential in my career to be able to catch a train or drive over the hill to the Basin," Taylor said.

"The Basin is one of the first grounds I ever came and watched a cricket game at."

Despite the occasion, Taylor remains as professional as ever, saying there won't be any celebrations until after the match.