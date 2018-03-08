Ross Taylor signs short term deal with English side Nottinghamshire

Black Caps stalwart Ross Taylor has signed a short-term deal with UK county cricket side Nottinghamshire.

The 34-year-old Taylor will join up with the Trent Bridge-based club after his domestic duties are complete with New Zealand, playing eight County Championship matches and eight Royal London One-Day Cup games.

They won last year's One-Day Cup.

"Hopefully the team can mount a strong challenge again," Taylor said.

Taylor is ranked as number nine in the ICC Test rankings for batsmen and has made 368 international appearances for New Zealand.