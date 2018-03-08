Ross Taylor signs short term deal with English side Nottinghamshire

Source:NZN
Black Caps stalwart Ross Taylor has signed a short-term deal with UK county cricket side Nottinghamshire.
The 34-year-old Taylor will join up with the Trent Bridge-based club after his domestic duties are complete with New Zealand, playing eight County Championship matches and eight Royal London One-Day Cup games.
They won last year's One-Day Cup.
"Hopefully the team can mount a strong challenge again," Taylor said.
Taylor is ranked as number nine in the ICC Test rankings for batsmen and has made 368 international appearances for New Zealand.
He scored an unbeaten 181 in the Caps' late fourth-ODI win over England on Wednesday, one of the finest innings in New Zealand ODI history.
