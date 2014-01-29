 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Ross Taylor set to play 200th ODI for Black Caps against Pakistan

share

Source:

NZN

Revelling in the groovy beats of English reggae band UB40, Ross Taylor missed a rather important phone call in February 2006.

Ross Taylor celebrates his century.

Source: Photosport

It was Sir Richard Hadlee - trying to tell him he'd been named for the New Zealand cricket team in their upcoming ODI against the West Indies.

"I actually missed the call from Sir Richard when I got named in the side, I was at a UB40 concert," the now-veteran Taylor says.

"I was pretty nervous - I can remember my first runs, my first four." It's safe to say he's come a long way since then.

Making his debut against the Windies in March 2006, Taylor has gone on to make 199 appearances and thump 6903 runs in a storied ODI career.

He currently holds an ODI batting average of 45.11.

Tomorrow he'll bring up his double century of caps, helping the Black Caps push towards a series whitewash against Pakistan in Hamilton.

The 33-year-old batsman said he was chuffed by the achievement.

"The family's coming up from Masterton so it must mean a little," Taylor said.

"You love every time you play for your country but you've got to pinch yourself, to play 200 games - hopefully there's a few more in the tank."

A long-time specialist of the 50-over format, Taylor admitted his Test cricketing credentials had been a work in progress throughout his career - despite an equally laudable record of 83 Tests and 6246 runs.

He also maintained he'd like a spot back in the Black Caps' Twenty20 side, for which he has been a bit-part player since early 2016.

"You want to play as many games for your country as possible and Twenty20, if it's there, you want to play," Taylor said.

Currently third on the list of New Zealand's all-time ODI run-scorers behind Stephen Fleming and Nathan Astle, Taylor came in for plenty of praise from current Kiwi ODI skipper Kane Williamson.

Taylor also captained the Caps until late 2012.

"Ross has had an enormous bearing on our success over a number of years and, if anything, seems only to be getting better," Williamson said.

"His performance over the 2017 calendar year was exceptional."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:46
2
The former All Blacks logistics manager and decorated Canterbury earthquake rescue hero died today.

Former All Blacks staffer and Christchurch earthquake rescue hero Kevin 'Chalky' Carr dies, aged 45

00:30
3
Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs goes 61 yards on final play to send Minnesota fans into delirium.

Gone! NFL star pulls off miracle last-gasp play to steal unlikely play-off win


00:26
4
Williams, ranked number five in the world, was ousted in five sets by Belinda Bencic.

Venus Williams sent crashing out of Australian Open in first round loss

01:01
5
Parker admitted he said things to catch Joshua's attention but now the fight is signed, he's purely focused on training.

Watch: 'It's time to focus' - Joseph Parker says the trash-talk with Anthony Joshua is over – it's action time


00:32
Professor Paul Moon says making te reo compulsory isn't the answer to regenerating the language.

'If the language was a patient it would be on life support' - Historian believes Te Reo Maori in dire straits

Professor Paul Moon says current approaches aimed at revitalising te reo aren't working.

Police car generic.

Teens and boy, 12, wanted after pizza delivery man attacked and robbed in Napier

The youths called in a pizza order and waited for the 22-year-old male victim to arrive late last night.


02:15
Residents are quickly adapting to the hottest spell since records began.

Total fire ban for Otago and Southland as temperatures of up to 35 degrees hit lower South Island

Fire and Emergency are calling for people to be extra vigilant in the extreme heat.

00:46
The former All Blacks logistics manager and decorated Canterbury earthquake rescue hero died today.

Former All Blacks staffer and Christchurch earthquake rescue hero Kevin 'Chalky' Carr dies, aged 45

Close friend Sam Whitelock shaved his head for a campaign to raise money for a girl who lost her mum to cancer started by 'Chalky'.

00:19
The US President addressed the issue briefly as he arrived for dinner at one of his Florida golf clubs.

Watch: 'I am not a racist' – President Trump defends himself after reportedly calling African nations 's***hole countries'

He talked about the issues as he arrived for dinner at one of his Florida golf clubs.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 