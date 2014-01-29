Ross Taylor set to play 200th ODI for Black Caps against Pakistan

Revelling in the groovy beats of English reggae band UB40, Ross Taylor missed a rather important phone call in February 2006.

Ross Taylor celebrates his century. Source: Photosport

It was Sir Richard Hadlee - trying to tell him he'd been named for the New Zealand cricket team in their upcoming ODI against the West Indies.

"I actually missed the call from Sir Richard when I got named in the side, I was at a UB40 concert," the now-veteran Taylor says.

"I was pretty nervous - I can remember my first runs, my first four." It's safe to say he's come a long way since then.

Making his debut against the Windies in March 2006, Taylor has gone on to make 199 appearances and thump 6903 runs in a storied ODI career.

He currently holds an ODI batting average of 45.11.

Tomorrow he'll bring up his double century of caps, helping the Black Caps push towards a series whitewash against Pakistan in Hamilton.

The 33-year-old batsman said he was chuffed by the achievement.

"The family's coming up from Masterton so it must mean a little," Taylor said.

"You love every time you play for your country but you've got to pinch yourself, to play 200 games - hopefully there's a few more in the tank."

A long-time specialist of the 50-over format, Taylor admitted his Test cricketing credentials had been a work in progress throughout his career - despite an equally laudable record of 83 Tests and 6246 runs.

He also maintained he'd like a spot back in the Black Caps' Twenty20 side, for which he has been a bit-part player since early 2016.

"You want to play as many games for your country as possible and Twenty20, if it's there, you want to play," Taylor said.

Currently third on the list of New Zealand's all-time ODI run-scorers behind Stephen Fleming and Nathan Astle, Taylor came in for plenty of praise from current Kiwi ODI skipper Kane Williamson.

Taylor also captained the Caps until late 2012.

"Ross has had an enormous bearing on our success over a number of years and, if anything, seems only to be getting better," Williamson said.