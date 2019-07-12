TODAY |

Ross Taylor says Black Caps never questioned their slow run-rate against India

1 NEWS
Despite comments from fans, commentators and practically everyone else, Ross Taylor and the Black Caps knew their slow, composed first innings against India was the correct course of action.

The Black Caps won the toss and chose to bat first at Old Trafford but when they went to the crease the team was extremely slow out of the gates, sitting at 27/1 after the first 10 overs.

Even once Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor - the Black Caps most in-form batsmen - partnered on the pitch they refused to force shots.

India collapsed to 24/4 early on chasing NZ's 239 and despite their best efforts, they couldn't catch Kane Williamson and his men. Source: SKY

Taylor told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning that was always the plan.

"In this tournament, there's been a lot of talk about scores of 350, even 400 or 500," Taylor said.

"But you've got to assess the conditions and trust the decisions you're making out there are the right ones and a lot of experts said they thought we were going slow but Kane and I, our communication out there was to try and get to 240.

"If we get to 240 we'd give ourselves a chance."

Kane Williamson said the team weren’t nervous during the break and got a decent night’s rest in too. Source: 1 NEWS

The Black Caps reached 239 and went on to defend it by 18 runs.

Taylor said he and Williamson were also thinking of their teammates when they were out in the middle.

"We knew a new batter coming in that situation would find it tough and wouldn't have been able to soak up just as much balls as we were doing.

"But if we kept that platform, we could've got a competitive total."

Taylor added the gameplan was helped by some stunning moments in the field from his teammates though.

"The fielding brilliance of Jimmy Neesham's catch and the runout of Martin Guptill are going to be in the highlights packages for a long time to come."

With yesterday's win, the Black Caps will now play England at Lords on Sunday night for the World Cup.

Taylor, who top scored for the Kiwis in the win, said he and Williamson were talking about their goal total the entire match. Source: Breakfast
