Ross Taylor saying he's targeting 2023 World Cup as career swan song

Ross Taylor has eased the fears of Black Caps fans by saying he’s targeting the World Cup in 2023 as a career swan song.

The star batsman has given an insight into this career timeline today. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

The 36-year-old is five appearances away from being New Zealand’s most capped international cricketer ever.

All going to plan he'll get to 438 matches across all formats and break Daniel Vettori’s record before Christmas.

“That one day World Cup is definitely on the radar, might have to trim things back leading into that, as I said, I'm not getting any younger, it doesn't mean I will make it but it's definitely one of my goals,” he said.

He gathered with the team in Auckland today, where he'll add another one to the tally against the West Indies on Friday.

While three years away is the goal, he knows it'll require a well thought out plan, especially with that World Cup moved back from March.

“Now the World Cup has been dragged out to October, November 23, I mean another six or seven months to hang around, but you've got to have short term goals and long-term goals,” he said.


