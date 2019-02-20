TODAY |

Ross Taylor ruled out of second ODI against Bangladesh

Source:  1 NEWS

The Black Caps will remain without star batsman Ross Taylor for their second one-day international against Bangladesh tomorrow.

Ross Taylor works a single to become NZ's highest ODI run scorer Source: Photosport

Taylor missed the first ODI on Saturday due to a left hamstring tear suffered while playing for Central Districts around two weeks ago.

New Zealand Cricket confirmed this evening Taylor had not fully recovered from the injury and would remain on the sidelines for the second game.

The Black Caps are also without captain Kane Williamson for the series, sidelined with an elbow injury.

However, neither man was missed on Saturday as the Black Caps cruised to a crushing eight-wicket victory in the first ODI.

The second ODI begins at 2pm tomorrow at Christchurch's Hagley Oval.

Cricket
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:24
Former NRL, NFL star Jarryd Hayne found guilty in Sydney rape trial
2
Auckland brewing company mocks Aussie cricket star Steve Smith in newest beer creation
3
Steven Adams under fire as Pelicans continue to struggle
4
'Greatest achievement' - Richie McCaw teased by wife with video of him playing bagpipes at Wiggles show
5
Warriors' Harris-Tavita out indefinitely with foot injury
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE

Red-hot Black Cap batsman Devon Conway shares tips and tricks ahead of ODI debut
02:04

Black Caps take silver linings from injuries to Williamson, Taylor for ODI series

Watch: Aussie club cricketer snags unbelievable one-handed slips catch

Black Caps' injury woes worsen for ODI series with Bangladesh as Ross Taylor ruled out of opening game