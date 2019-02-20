Ross Taylor ruled out of second ODI against Bangladesh

The Black Caps will remain without star batsman Ross Taylor for their second one-day international against Bangladesh tomorrow.

Ross Taylor works a single to become NZ's highest ODI run scorer Source: Photosport

Taylor missed the first ODI on Saturday due to a left hamstring tear suffered while playing for Central Districts around two weeks ago.

New Zealand Cricket confirmed this evening Taylor had not fully recovered from the injury and would remain on the sidelines for the second game.

The Black Caps are also without captain Kane Williamson for the series, sidelined with an elbow injury.

However, neither man was missed on Saturday as the Black Caps cruised to a crushing eight-wicket victory in the first ODI.