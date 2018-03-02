Ross Taylor ruled out of Black Caps v England ODI decider

Black Caps batsman Ross Taylor has failed a fitness test ahead of today's ODI series decider against England in Christchurch.

Black Caps batsman Ross Taylor talks to Mike Hesson and Kane Williamson. Source: Photosport

Taylor, 34, re-aggravated a quad injury during the fourth ODI in Dunedin on Wednesday, batting on one leg towards the end of his innings of 181 not out as the Black Caps claimed a sensational five-wicket win.

The batsman took no part in the Black Caps' training in Christchurch yesterday, as players were forced inside due to rain.