Ross Taylor ruled out of Black Caps v England ODI decider

Black Caps batsman Ross Taylor has failed a fitness test ahead of today's ODI series decider against England in Christchurch.
Black Caps batsman Ross Taylor talks to Mike Hesson and Kane Williamson.
Source: Photosport
Taylor, 34, re-aggravated a quad injury during the fourth ODI in Dunedin on Wednesday, batting on one leg towards the end of his innings of 181 not out as the Black Caps claimed a sensational five-wicket win.
The batsman took no part in the Black Caps' training in Christchurch yesterday, as players were forced inside due to rain.
Auckland's Mark Chapman will take Taylor's place in the Black Caps' batting order.
