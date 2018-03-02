 

Ross Taylor ruled out of Black Caps v England ODI decider

Black Caps batsman Ross Taylor has failed a fitness test ahead of today's ODI series decider against England in Christchurch.

Ross Taylor talks to Mike Hesson and Kane Williamson. International One Day Cricket. New Zealand Black Caps v Australia. Chappell–Hadlee Trophy, Game 2. McLean Park, Napier, New Zealand. Thursday 2 February 2017 © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Black Caps batsman Ross Taylor talks to Mike Hesson and Kane Williamson.

Taylor, 34, re-aggravated a quad injury during the fourth ODI in Dunedin on Wednesday, batting on one leg towards the end of his innings of 181 not out as the Black Caps claimed a sensational five-wicket win.

Taylor's stellar century was the key to keeping the ODI series alive against England.
The batsman took no part in the Black Caps' training in Christchurch yesterday, as players were forced inside due to rain.

Auckland's Mark Chapman will take Taylor's place in the Black Caps' batting order.

