Ross Taylor returns to international duty as Black Caps name unchanged Test squad for Bangladesh series

The Black Caps have announced an unchanged Test squad from the one which beat Pakistan at the end of last year for their upcoming series with Bangladesh, starting next Thursday.

Ross Taylor rejoins the national side after undergoing surgery in December to remove a pterygium, or small benign growth, from his eye.

The 32-year-old batsman returned to the crease with the Central Stags in the Super Smash T20 competition prior to the selection.

Black Caps selector Gavin Larsen says Taylor's return is a welcome addition.

"It's great to have Ross back. He has a phenomenal record that speaks for itself and he's coming off a terrific hundred in his last Test.

"He's obviously been an essential part of our Test side for a long time and brings invaluable experience and knowledge to the group."

Henry Nicholls remains in the side at the contentious number five spot while Dean Brownlie remains with the side as batting cover.

Colin de Grandhomme and Jeet Ravel also remain in the team after debuting in the Pakistan Test series last month.

"We've still got some relatively new players in the squad and playing in home conditions gives them a great opportunity to further their experience on the international stage," Larsen said.

Santner is the only spin option in the side, although captain Kane Williamson may back himself for a few overs to help the allrounder after successful stints in the recent ODI series.

Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner and Matt Henry are all vying for the seamers spots.

The first Test begins next Thursday at 11am in Wellington at the Basin Reserve.

Black Caps Test squad for series v Bangladesh