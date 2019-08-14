TODAY |

Ross Taylor resists Sri Lanka as wickets fall after lunch on day one

1 NEWS
A century stand between Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls has steadied the Black Caps' first innings in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, reaching 179/5 at tea on day one.

Coming into the second session of the day after three quick wickets to Akila Dananjaya, Taylor and Nicholls resumed after lunch hoping to prevent a batting collapse.

The pair would work in tandem to nullify Sri Lanka's spin laden attack, the right-left hander combo alternating the strike and scoring freely as a pair.

Taylor reached his half century - his 31st time past 50 in Test cricket - from 86 balls, with three boundaries, unbeaten on 70 at tea.

The pair added 100 runs for the fourth wicket, coming in quick time, off 167 balls.

Nicholls would fall LBW for 42 trying to sweep and giving Dananjaya his fourth wicket of the day. The left-hander would review the decision. However, replays couldn't save Nicholls, struck plumb in front and out shy of his half century.

Wicketkeeper BJ Watling was the next batsman at the crease for the Black Caps, although his stay was short, giving Dananjaya his fifth wicket, out LBW for just one to bring the second session to a close.

Ross Taylor bats in the first Test against Sri Lanka
Ross Taylor bats in the first Test against Sri Lanka Source: Associated Press
