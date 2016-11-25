 

Ross Taylor putting record-equalling chances to back of mind - 'If the hundred comes, it comes'

Ross Taylor will make his return to the Back Caps while on the cusp of equalling a New Zealand Test record.

The Black Caps batsman will play against Bangladesh in Wellington after eye surgery earlier this summer.
The middle-order batsman's last innings for his country was an unbeaten 102 against Pakistan in the second Test in Hamilton in November.

It took his tally of centuries in the five-day format to 16, one behind his late mentor Martin Crowe.

But the prospect of joining Crowe at the top of the list appears to be something others are talking about more than Taylor himself.

"I think a lot of other people have brought it up," he said.

"Even people in the supermarket come and mention it to you."

The batsman spoke about missing the last series with Bangladesh ahead of the first Test in Wellington.
Taylor said that, when Crowe gave him some records he should look to break, it was more for motivational reasons.

"Sometimes, you just play cricket and you just meander along and I think that is when the goals come into it," he said.

"At the moment, I'm pretty happy with where my game is at. If I can get myself in and play well, then if the hundred comes, it comes. If not, I'll just continue to try and be as consistent as possible."

After the Hamilton Test, which completed a 2-0 series victory for New Zealand, Taylor had an operation to remove a growth on his left eye.

The Kiwi batsman went hard before rain stopped play in the second test against Pakistan in Hamilton.
He has had two innings since, scoring 82 not out and 80 for Central Districts in the domestic Twenty20 competition at the end of December.

As he prepares to re-enter the international arena, the 32-year-old right-hander is hoping he can pass on as much of his experience to the younger members of the squad.

"I know what it felt like when I came into the New Zealand set-up as a youngster," he said.

"A lot of older guys started retiring towards the beginning of my career and I had no one to really learn off, so hopefully I can hang around and teach a few of these youngsters and help them along the way."

LEADING CENTURY-MAKERS IN NZ TEST CRICKET

Martin Crowe - 17
Ross Taylor - 16
Kane Williamson - 14
John Wright, Brendon McCullum - 12.

