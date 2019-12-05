Ross Taylor plays down talks of retirement as 100th Test, 36th birthday draw near

New Zealand's Ross Taylor will celebrate his 100th Test in this week's series opener against India and the veteran batsman says he has no intention of winding down his international career as he nears his 36th birthday.



Taylor became the leading Kiwi run-scorer in Tests when he surpassed Stephen Fleming's career tally of 7172 against Australia last month in Sydney.



In front of home fans on Friday in Wellington, he will become the nation's fourth cricketer to play 100 Tests after Fleming, Daniel Vettori and Brendon McCullum.



He will also become the first to reach the milestone in all three formats.



Far from seeing the finish line for his career, Taylor said he had been urged to reset his goals in a congratulatory call from former Black Caps Test opener and coach John Wright.



"He said it was a nice time to relax but, at the same time, nice to rejig those goals," Taylor told New Zealand's Stuff media.



"Give yourself something to chase ... Goals aren't everything but they're a nice reminder when your mind is going in different directions, to bring you back on track and give you a focus."



Taylor said he was keen to be in the frame for New Zealand's bid for a maiden T20 World Cup title from October in Australia.



He would also not rule out the 2023 one-day World Cup in India, having played in the heartbreaking defeat to hosts England in last year's title-decider.



"First and foremost, I want to get to next year - the Twenty20 World Cup and then the home summer - and then I'll have a good idea on how I'm placed at the end of next summer.



"Whether there is still a drive, whether I'm good enough, whether I'm fit enough, and whether I deserve my spot in the side. If I can tick all those, then definitely 2023 is an option."

