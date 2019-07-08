Ross Taylor not thinking about semi against India potentially being last World Cup match

With tomorrow's World Cup semi-final beckoning, Ross Taylor isn't ready to think whether it could be his last match on the biggest stage.

The 35-year-old batsman will play in his fourth World Cup semi-final when he features in tomorrow night's clash with India at Old Trafford, but he's not worried about those sorts of stats.

"I think when you come into it you think it could be - you'd be lying if you didn't think it was a possibility but you've just got to enjoy every moment," he said.

"It's not often you get to play in a semi-final. This is what you play cricket for - these big moments."

The Black Caps face India for a spot in the final against either hosts England or Australia but the bookies and form are against the Kiwi side.

New Zealand enter the match on a three-game losing streak against Pakistan, Australia and England and have yet to play India, who finished top of the table after the round robin, thanks to a washout early in the competition.

But Taylor says none of that matters now that it's knockout season.

"We just haven't played as well as we would've liked," Taylor said.

"With the bat, we haven't been consistent and just across the board, even in our fielding which is something we pride ourselves on.