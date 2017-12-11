Ross Taylor, Martin Guptill hit centuries in English County Cricket

 

Black Caps batsman Ross Taylor has ended his wait for a century in English County Cricket, reaching three figures for Nottinghamshire against Essex, while teammate Martin Guptill also cashed in with a hundred for Worcestershire against Lancashire.

Ross Taylor celebrates his 17th Test century

Ross Taylor celebrates his 17th Test century

Source: Photosport

On the first day of their County Championship Division One encounter at Chelmsford, Taylor's Notts side won the toss and elected to bat first.

Things didn't go to plan straight away though, reduced to 60/2 to bring Taylor to the crease.

From there though, it was one way traffic for Taylor, who reached his first 50 from 73 balls, eventually getting to his century from 124 balls, sharing in a 122 run stand with Billy Root, brother of England Test captain Joe.

Taylor would eventually be dismissed caught behind for 146 by Adam Wheater from the bowling of Jamie Porter, with Nottinghamshire bowled out for 380.

Meanwhile in Division Two, Martin Guptill came up with the goods for Worcestershire, scoring 111 from just 106 balls, sharing in a 215 run opening stand with Daryl Mitchell, as their side reached 361/4 in their second innings.

