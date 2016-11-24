Ross Taylor to make cricket comeback after eye surgery

Ross Taylor will make his return to competitive cricket later this week, with the Black Caps batsman set to play for the Central Stags against the Auckland Aces on Thursday.

Taylor, who had surgery to remove a growth on his eye after the Black Caps Test series win over Pakistan, will replace Tom Bruce who was called into the New Zealand side for their Twenty20 series with Bangladesh.

The Black Caps have missed Taylor in his absence, with the batting order lacking experience during their 3-0 whitewash in the Chappell-Hadlee series with Australia.