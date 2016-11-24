 

Ross Taylor to make cricket comeback after eye surgery

Ross Taylor will make his return to competitive cricket later this week, with the Black Caps batsman set to play for the Central Stags against the Auckland Aces on Thursday.

The Black Caps will be without Taylor for the Chappell Hadlee series in Australia when he goes under the knife.

Taylor, who had surgery to remove a growth on his eye after the Black Caps Test series win over Pakistan, will replace Tom Bruce who was called into the New Zealand side for their Twenty20 series with Bangladesh.

The Black Caps have missed Taylor in his absence, with the batting order lacking experience during their 3-0 whitewash in the Chappell-Hadlee series with Australia.

Taylor made an unbeaten century in his last innings for his country against Pakistan in Hamilton, and is expected to be included in New Zealand's Test side against Bangladesh in Wellington on January 12.

Black Caps

