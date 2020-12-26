TODAY |

Ross Taylor, Kane Williamson notch Test fifties to steady NZ's ship on day one after horror start

Source:  Associated Press

Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor made half centuries and shared a 120-run third-wicket partnership which lifted New Zealand to 222-3 at stumps this afternoon on the first day of the first cricket test against Pakistan.

Taylor made 70, his 34th test half century, and Williamson ended the day 94 not out, closing on his 23rd century.

Henry Nicholls then joined Williamson in a partnership which was worth 89 by stumps when he was 42 not out.

Williamson, the New Zealand captain, came to the crease after only three balls had been bowled in the day’s play. He faced an early test as the Pakistan seamers held the upper hand after winning the toss.

But Williamson batted his team into a strong position at stumps.

Taylor and Williamson combined in their 10th century partnership in tests, extending their record as New Zealand’s most prolific test partnership with more than 3,000 runs.

Pakistan had the upper hand early as Shaheen Afridi claimed the wickets of both New Zealand openers in an outstanding first spell.

He dismissed Tom Latham (4) with the third ball of the day, then removed Tom Blundell (5) to leave New Zealand 13-2.

Williamson and Taylor batted cautiously at first as they established a partnership which changed the course of the New Zealand innings. Taylor reached his half century from 127 balls, the second slowest of his test career in terms of balls bowled, and Williamson made his second slowest in New Zealand from 154 balls.

With their diligence, New Zealand gradually asserted itself against a tough and disciplined bowling attack.

Shaheen returned to dismiss Taylor, caught by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan when New Zealand was 133.

Taylor made his 438th international appearance across all formats, over-taking Daniel Vettori as New Zealand’s most-capped player.

