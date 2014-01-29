 

Ross Taylor in doubt for third ODI against England with quad injury

The Black Caps' batting stocks have taken another blow ahead of Saturday's third ODI against England in Wellington, with Ross Taylor joining captain Kane Williamson under an injury cloud.

Ross Taylor celebrates his century.

Source: Photosport

Taylor, 33, will have a scan today on his quad muscle, injured during his innings yesterday that saw him run out by England's David Willey for just 10, following his man-of-the-match 113 in the first ODI in Hamilton.

Captain Williamson is also in doubt for Saturday's clash, having missed yesterday's match at Mt Maunganui with a light hamstring strain, with the Black Caps' batting order folding for 223 in his absence.

No word of a replacement has been given, although the likes of Auckland's Glenn Phillips and Central Districts' George Worker could find themselves called into the side.

