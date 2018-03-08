 

Ross Taylor on his amazing unbeaten 181 run performance for the Black Caps

Taylor's stellar century was the key to keeping the ODI series alive against England.
00:18
1
The Australian batsman can be seen piping up at the Proteas' keeper before their dressing room fracas.

Watch: 'You f****** sook' - new vision of Warner v de Kock spat emerges

02:04
2
Taylor's stellar century was the key to keeping the ODI series alive against England.

He may've scored mammoth 181 not out to keep England series alive but he's kept grounded by his children who 'couldn't care less', Ross Taylor reveals

00:20
3
Joshua showcased his hand speed via social media.

Watch: Joseph Parker and Anthony Joshua post impressive training videos ahead of unification super fight


4
Eliza McCartney competes in the Women's Pole Vault at the IAAF World Championships

Kiwi pole vaulter Eliza McCartney to miss nationals in Hamilton

02:28
5
Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart break down the weekly Super Rugby match-ups for Kiwi sides.

Super Rugby Round 3 Picks: Hurricanes set for NZ derby blockbuster against Crusaders, Blues face tough challenge in playing Lions in Johannesburg


Julie Anne Genter and Marama Davidson.

Opinion: Julie Anne Genter would deliver effective tonic of political realism for Greens as they up weigh who should be co-leader

Marama Davidson's (Genter's rival for the position) push on poverty would drive the party even further down a dead end street, writes John Armstrong.

00:28
The video was shot over Blue Duck Station.

Watch: Helicopter footage shows hills in Ruapehu District heavily scarred after severe rain

Supplies have been sent in by helicopter for guests cut off in a lodge.

01:12
The TVNZ weatherman tracks the cyclone currently well north of the country in the Pacific Ocean.

Will Cylone Hola hit NZ? Dan Corbett has the latest as the storm approaches Category 5

The cyclone is currently gaining strength near New Caledonia before tracking south.

02:29
But Corrections are defending the situation in Otahuhu.

Exclusive: High risk child sex offenders living on one Auckland road causing worries for local schools

Corrections are defending the situation in Otahuhu.

01:28
Paula Tesoriero’s submission for the euthanasia policy questioned the broadness between people with a disability and those with a terminal illness.

ACT's David Seymour defends End of Life Choice Bill after Disability Commissioner's criticism

According to Mr Seymour the Commissioner fears "that somebody with a disability might be somehow euthanised." But Mr Seymour says, "that's impossible".


 
