Ross Taylor falls seven runs short of record-equalling ton to LBW review after big innings building Black Caps' lead over Windies

New Zealand have continued to build their lead over the West Indies in Wellington on the back of half centuries to Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls.

The hosts went to tea on the second day at 267-4, a lead of 133.

Nicholls was not out 66 and Mitchell Santner 12.

New Zealand lost one wicket during the post-lunch period when Taylor fell short of what would have been a record-equalling 17th Test century. He was trapped lbw by Kemar Roach for 93 when the Windies successfully reviewed the initial not out call.

During his innings Taylor passed 10,000 first class runs.

Left-hander Nicholls pulled his first ball aerially for four and continued to play the hook and pull, even if it caused some flutters.

He had a life on 24 when he was caught behind off Jason Holder, but the replay showed Holder had overstepped the mark and Nicholls went on to score his fifth Test fifty.

Roach has so far been the best of the West Indies bowlers with 3-63.

The only wicket to fall during Saturday's morning session was opener Jeet Raval (42), who was caught behind off Kemar Roach's first ball of the day.