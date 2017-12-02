 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Ross Taylor falls seven runs short of record-equalling ton to LBW review after big innings building Black Caps' lead over Windies

share

Source:

NZN

New Zealand have continued to build their lead over the West Indies in Wellington on the back of half centuries to Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls.

Taylor made it to the nervous 90s but he couldn't quite reach Test centrury No. 17.
Source: SKY

The hosts went to tea on the second day at 267-4, a lead of 133.

Nicholls was not out 66 and Mitchell Santner 12.

New Zealand lost one wicket during the post-lunch period when Taylor fell short of what would have been a record-equalling 17th Test century. He was trapped lbw by Kemar Roach for 93 when the Windies successfully reviewed the initial not out call.

During his innings Taylor passed 10,000 first class runs.

A 28th Test half-century from Taylor drove New Zealand’s charge on day two in Wellington.
Source: SKY

Left-hander Nicholls pulled his first ball aerially for four and continued to play the hook and pull, even if it caused some flutters.

He had a life on 24 when he was caught behind off Jason Holder, but the replay showed Holder had overstepped the mark and Nicholls went on to score his fifth Test fifty.

Roach has so far been the best of the West Indies bowlers with 3-63.

The only wicket to fall during Saturday's morning session was opener Jeet Raval (42), who was caught behind off Kemar Roach's first ball of the day.

On the first day, the tourists were rattled out for 134 after a career-best performance of 7-39 by left-arm fast-medium Neil Wagner.

Wagner bagged 7-39 as the visitors stumbled to 134 in their Test opener in Wellington today.
Source: SKY

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
A 28th Test half-century from Taylor drove New Zealand’s charge on day two in Wellington.

LIVE: De Grandhomme on fire in the Basin, brings up quick fifty as Black Caps' lead grows rapidly against Windies

2
Team NZ's Peter Burling, 36th Americas Cup Protocol Announcement at the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron, Auckland. 29 September 2017. Copyright Image: William Booth / www.photosport.nz

Team New Zealand exclude Peter Burling from Halberg Awards nominations

00:29
3
Webber scored a crucial try in the second spell as NZ edged Argentina 21-19 at the Dubai Sevens.

NZ Sevens star Joe Webber bamboozles Argentinian defenders with electrifying footwork

00:30
4
Taylor made it to the nervous 90s but he couldn't quite reach Test centrury No. 17.

Ross Taylor falls seven runs short of record-equalling ton to LBW review after big innings building Black Caps' lead over Windies

5
Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy.

Opinion: Dame Susan Devoy and Winston Peters story - 'embarrassment to professional journalism'

00:30
A 28th Test half-century from Taylor drove New Zealand’s charge on day two in Wellington.

LIVE: De Grandhomme on fire in the Basin, brings up quick fifty as Black Caps' lead grows rapidly against Windies

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live coverage of the first Test match between New Zealand and the West Indies in Wellington.

Team NZ's Peter Burling, 36th Americas Cup Protocol Announcement at the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron, Auckland. 29 September 2017. Copyright Image: William Booth / www.photosport.nz

Team New Zealand exclude Peter Burling from Halberg Awards nominations

Burling will not be among the candidates for Sportsman of the Year, due to the wishes of his team.

10:05
1 NEWS gave the big questions to the politicians to battle it out, and they even found a few things they agreed on!

Political Showdown: Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick v ACT leader David Seymour

1 NEWS gave the big questions to the politicians to battle it out.

Concerns raised over Taser use on mentally ill following police report

Mental Health Foundation is concerned about the disproportionate use of police force on people with mental health issues.

A look at what's happening to our rubbish and whether it's putting our clean green image at risk.

Failed rubbish tip rescue peeves rescuers forced to send helicopter to investigate

The alert come from the Whitby area in Auckland.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 