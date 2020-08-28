Ross Taylor dismissed in CPL after stellar fielding by fellow Kiwi Tim Seifert nabs run out

Even after a lengthy Covid-induced break, Ross Taylor is still having issues with running between the creases after getting out via run out this morning in the Caribbean Premier League.

Although, it took something special from a fellow New Zealander to send him packing.

Taylor was on 26 batting for the Guyana Amazon Warriors against the Trinbago Knight Riders when he blocked a delivery and set off for a cheeky single.

However the play was read perfectly by Kiwi wicketkeeper Tim Seifert who launched after the ball after Taylor made his play.

Realising he was caught out, Taylor attempted to get back into his crease for safety but a stunning piece of fielding by Seifert saw that scramble prove meaningless.

Seifert collected the ball one-handed on the bounce before going airborne, throwing the ball midair with only one wicket in his sight.

That proved to be enough though as the pinpoint throw sent the bails flying.

Onfield umpires went to the television official for a replay to see if Taylor was dismissed but the veteran Black Cap already knew and began heading back to the clubhouse with his bat under his arm.

Taylor's innings ended up being one of the small glimmers of hope for Guyana in a rough batting performance as he was one of only three batters to reach the 20s and was three runs shy of being their outright top scorer.