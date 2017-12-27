 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Ross Taylor denied ODI half-century on final ball again despite fiery final over in Black Caps' big win over Windies

share

Source:

Associated Press

Mitchell Santner and Trent Boult shared six wickets as New Zealand beat the West Indies by 66 runs in the rain-affected third one-day international to sweep the series yesterday.

Taylor needed four or more runs off the last ball but the West Indies denied him once again.
Source: SKY

New Zealand made 131/4, batting first after winning the toss in a match reduced to 23 overs per side. The West Indies slumped to 9-5 — flirting with the lowest-ever score in an ODI — before finishing on 99-9 as it chased a target adjusted to 166 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis system.

Santner took 3-15 from five overs and Boult had 3-18 as the West Indies run chase crumbled.

West Indies captain Jason Holder made 34 from 21 balls and put on 48 in a sixth-wicket partnership with Rovman Powell (11) to carry the West Indies past Zimbabwe's record low score of 35, then past the West Indies' own low mark of 54.

Nikita Miller made 20 and Shannon Gabriel 12 in an unbroken 26-run partnership for the last wicket.

"It was an outstanding performance today," New Zealand captain Latham said. "It was nice to be able to get back on there after the rain delays.

"I thought we managed to scrap for a total and the way the boys came out and did the job with the ball was outstanding."

Latham said Ross Taylor's unbeaten innings of 47 from 54 balls made the critical difference between the teams after New Zealand slumped to 26-3.

"It was about building a partnership with Ross, trying to take it as deep as possible," he said. "I don't think we forecast as much rain as there was but it was nice we managed to get back out there, increase the run rate a bit then do the job with the ball."

New Zealand reached 83/3 from 19 overs when rain first drenched the match at Hagley Oval.

Taylor, 32 not out when the rain began, went on to top score with 47 and Latham made 37 from 42 balls with Taylor in a partnership of 73 for New Zealand's fourth wicket. Henry Nicholls added 18 not out from nine balls as New Zealand posted a competitive total in difficult circumstances.

"We started well with the ball and I think went really well in the field," Holder said. "It's just unfortunate we lost wickets up front again and we were not able to build momentum."

New Zealand won the first match by five wickets, and the second match by 204 runs. The hosts also swept the test series 2-0.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

02:14
1
Her netball career spanned 11 years and now her teammates are coming out to remember her and share stories.

Gone but not forgotten - the New Zealanders we lost in 2017

00:46
2
Hayden Williams went from driver to pilot in a matter of seconds at the Western Springs International Test.

Watch: Kiwi Midget car goes flying, catapults dangerously close to top of Western Springs safety barriers in wild crash

00:12
3
Hamilton apologised later for the video which he took down from his social media accounts.

Watch: 'Boys don't wear princess dresses!' Formula 1 champ Lewis Hamilton slammed for mocking nephew's Christmas outfit

00:26
4
Adams, with a an ugly sweater to boot, added another double-double performance to his resume in the 112-107 win.

Watch: 'It's quite jolly, innit?' Festive Steven Adams reflects on OKC's Christmas Day win over Rockets

5
26th December 2017, Sydney Harbour, Sydney, Australia; Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race, the crew of LDV Comanche (NSW) skippered by Jim Cooney make some adjustments as they pass through the Heads

Sydney-Hobart leader Comanche eyes record

06:56
We sat down with Green MP Golriz Ghahraman to talk life in New Zealand and the road to parliament.

Five questions with human rights lawyer, refugee and Green MP Golriz Ghahraman

We sat down with Green MP Golriz Ghahraman to talk life in New Zealand and the road to parliament.


02:14
Her netball career spanned 11 years and now her teammates are coming out to remember her and share stories.

Gone but not forgotten - the New Zealanders we lost in 2017

Sports stars, business leaders and comedians are among those who died this year.

01:03
Kiwi Husbandry Manager Emma Bean told 1 NEWS both chicks seem to be healthy and are yet to be named.

'It really is a special Kiwi Christmas' - Two new Kiwi chicks hatch in Rotorua

One chick hatched on Christmas day, and the other hatched today.


Six injured, two seriously in Canterbury crash

Police were called to the intersection of State Highway 1 and Orari Station Road.

02:13
1 NEWS' Rebecca Wright says Team New Zealand had a blinder as they close on America's Cup victory.

1 NEWS NOW's top five moments in 2017 that made you proud to be a Kiwi

Team New Zealand, Taika Waititi and an Auckland lad fighting stereotypes were moments to remember.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 