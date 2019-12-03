Ross Taylor defends Kane Williamson's captaincy after questions raised by Brendon McCullum

Ross Taylor has come to the defence of Kane Williamson after former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum questioned whether the current skipper still wants the job.

Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor punch gloves during day 4 of the second Test match between New Zealand and England at Seddon Park. Source: Getty

Following last month's Test-series loss to Australia, McCullum questioned on Australia's Channel Seven whether his successor is still enjoying the role.

"He's been a slightly reluctant leader at times," McCullum said last month.

"I just noticed a bit of a trend where he doesn't look to me as though he's really enjoying the role as much as what he has in the past."

The comments sparked suggestions Williamson could look to step down as captain of the T20 side following this year's World Cup but Taylor was quick to defend his skipper's ability and presence.

"I think he's got a lot to offer this team as a captain in years to come," Taylor said yesterday.

"Kane's been through a lot over the last little while. Obviously the World Cup was pretty interesting for the whole team ... but I'm sure he'll make the right decision for him and the team.

"I don't think giving up a format as captain is necessarily the right way but him having breaks every now and then to take a bit of load off is what I think will be best for himself and the team.

"I think he's doing a fantastic job, whether he takes breaks here and there."