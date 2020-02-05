Ross Taylor century sees Black Caps home in huge run chase against India

A Ross Taylor century has seen the Black Caps take a four-wicket victory over India in the first ODI against India in Hamilton, finishing 109 not out in New Zealand's chase of 348.

Winless in their last eight matches across all formats, the Black Caps faced a mountainous chase, with India having plundered a whopping 347/4 from their 50 overs.

Beginning their chase needing just under seven runs per over, the Black Caps' opening duo of Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls started somewhat sedately, taking 54 from the powerplay over without the loss of a wicket.

Guptill was the first batsman to fall, out trying to ramp Shardul Thakur, caught in the deep by Kedar Jadhav for 32 off 41 balls, his innings containing just one boundary.

Tom Blundell came and went in his ODI debut batting at number three, stumped for nine off the bowling of Kuldeep Yadav and leaving the Black Caps at 109/2.

At the other end though, Henry Nicholls batted on to reach his half century - coming from 60 balls with seven boundaries. He and Ross Taylor added 62 for the third wicket, before Nicholls was run out by Virat Kohli for a well made 78.

Taylor also passed 50, his coming quicker than Nicholls, from 45 balls with four boundaries and two sixes.

Nicholls' dismissal saw captain Tom Latham join Taylor at the crease, and despite his early struggles with just three from his first 13 balls, recorded his half century from 38 balls.

Taylor and Latham blitzed a quickfire century stand from 65 balls, leaving the Black Caps needing just 56 from the final 60 balls.

Latham would fall with the target in sight, caught by Mohammed Shami off Yadav for 69, he and Taylor having added a match-turning 138-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Undeterred by the loss of Latham, Taylor batted on to reach his century, his 21st in One Day International cricket, from 73 balls.

However, a late collapse threatened to throw away everything that Taylor and Latham had built in the final 10 overs.

Jimmy Neesham couldn't help get the Black Caps over the line, hitting Shami to Jadhav at long on, also out for nine with the target just 20 runs away.

Colin de Grandhomme was run out for just one, leaving the Black Caps six down with shades of their recent collapses in the T20 series, throwing away wins in both Wellington, and at Seddon Park.

A flat six over midwicket from Mitchell Santner saw the target into single figures, before another boundary two balls later put the Black Caps one shot away.

However, Taylor would put ease to any worry of another choke, hitting the winning run with a scoop down to fine leg, giving the Black Caps a 1-0 series lead.