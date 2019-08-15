TODAY |

Ross Taylor brings up 31st half century as Black Caps battle Sri Lankan spin on opening day of first Test

Associated Press
More From
Cricket
Black Caps

Ross Taylor was approaching a 19th test century and holding New Zealand's innings together as the tourists ended a rain-shortened opening day of the first cricket test against Sri Lanka at 203 for five.

Only 34 deliveries were possible in the third session last night after heavy rains accompanied by strong winds lashed across the Galle stadium from the Indian Ocean shortly after tea.

Taylor remained unbeaten on 86, having scored his 31st test half century. He had made his runs off 131 balls and including six boundaries. Mitchell Santner was batting with him on eight.

Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya took his fourth five-wicket haul in tests and had 5-57 in 22 overs at stumps.

New Zealand openers Tom Latham and Jeet Raval gave the Black Caps a steady start, adding 64 runs for the first wicket. But three quick wickets fell to leave the visitors three wickets down for 71 at lunch.

Taylor and Henry Nicolls added 100 runs for the fourth wicket but New Zealand again lost two quick wickets close to the tea break.

Nicolls tried to play a sweep to Dananjaya bowling around the wicket and was given out lbw. Nicolls made 42 from 78 deliveries.

B.J. Watling (1) tried to pull a shorter delivery from Dananjaya but was too quick on the shot and was also trapped lbw right before tea.

Dananjaya struck twice to remove opener Latham and skipper Kane Williamson for a duck in the same over in the first session.

Latham, who scored 30 from 88 balls, was on the back foot from a bouncing delivery from Dananjaya in the 27th over and edged the ball to recalled wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella.

Williamson was out three balls later without scoring, also beaten by the bounce when he pushed the ball straight to Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne at short mid-wicket.

Raval was on 33 just before the lunch interval when he played forward defensively and edged to Dhananjaya de Silva at slip.

"Tough at times; the ball certainly spun probably little bit earlier than we thought," Nicolls said after the day's play. "We expected it to be turning on this wicket, the way Akila bowled throughout he put pressure on us..."

"We know on these surfaces in the subcontinent when you do get a wicket sometimes it can turn into two or three, so me and Ross heading in after lunch we were just trying to keep it simple."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Black Caps are 203/5 at stumps after Taylor fought his way to an unbeaten 86. Source: SKY
More From
Cricket
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:27
The All Blacks coach said the duo could become world class players.
Sevu Reece, George Bridge given starts as All Blacks axe senior trio for Bledisloe decider
2
Roache has suffered another season-ending injury, with Tevaga stepping in to help.
Jazz Tevaga starts fundraising campaign for injured Warriors teammate Nathaniel Roache: 'It's just heart-breaking'
3
Ben Smith of New Zealand makes a break against Reece Hodge of Australia. New Zealand All Blacks v Australian Wallabies, Bledisloe Cup, rugby union test match, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 22 October 2016. © Copyright Image: www.photosport.nz
Ben Smith, Owen Franks fighting to keep All Blacks spots heading into Bledisloe rematch
4
The All Blacks captain has been a target following his side's northern tour.
'Kieran Read was on fire' - Former Wallabies flanker sticks up for All Blacks skipper
5
The defensive lineman spent time in NZ on a Mormon mission, and wanted to bring some Māori culture to the NFL.
New York Jets' Bronson Kaufusi leads enthusiastic pre-training haka with teammates
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
New Zealand celebrate a wicket. New Zealand White Ferns v West Indies. 3rd International Twenty20 cricket, Pukekura Park, New Plymouth New Zealand. Friday, 16 March, 2018. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

Women's T20 cricket added to Commonwealth Games for 2022
New Zealand captain Amy Satterthwaite and Suzie Bates. New Zealand White Ferns v India. Women's Twenty20 International cricket. 2nd T20. Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 8 February 2019. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Top women's cricketers to earn financial windfall in new NZ Cricket agreement

Microchipped cricket balls enter final stages of testing, could be introduced to professional game soon
Coach Gary Stead admitted some players questioned the additions but now they’ve seen them, love it.

Black Caps settle for draw in warm-up match after rain washes out final day