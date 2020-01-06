Ross Taylor becomes New Zealand's top Test run-scorer of all time

Ross Taylor has provided a brief bright light on the Black Caps' tour of Australia, moving to the top of New Zealand's all-time Test run-scoring charts.



Taylor went past Stephen Fleming as the most prolific batsman in New Zealand's history this afternoon, before being bowled for 22.



One of the Black Caps' finest batsmen, Taylor brought up his 7144th Test career run when he drove Nathan Lyon down the ground for three shortly after tea.



He brings up the milestone in his 99th Test - 12 fewer than Fleming - with 19 centuries.



A former captain, Taylor caused Australia pain with 290 at the WACA in 2015.



However the right-hander has endured a difficult tour this summer, hitting 152 runs at 25.33 - a form that unfortunately held true with Taylor departing the crease three balls after bringing up the milestone.

Black Caps top Test run scorers [matches]