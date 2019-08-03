Rory Burns' maiden century gives England solid platform in first Ashes Test

Rory Burns' maiden Test ton has helped reduce Australia's lead to 17 runs at stumps on day two of the Ashes opener at Edgbaston, where England will resume in control at 4-267.



Australia, having fought back on day one thanks to Steve Smith's epic 144 that dragged his team from 8-122 to 284, bowled reasonably tidily for limited reward as momentum shifted frequently on Friday before England bossed the final hour.



Burns battled through what felt like an eternity in the nervous 90s, during which Joe Denly and Jos Buttler both departed, to finish 125 not out.



The opener and Ben Stokes, unbeaten on 38, survived Australia's nine-over burst with the second new ball and their partnership is already worth 73 runs.



Australia's hopes of a 1-0 series lead are a long way from being scuppered, especially given Jimmy Anderson is unlikely to bowl again in the match, but they may need something special on Saturday to ensure England's first-innings buffer is restricted to something modest.



Burns, who started the series under pressure to retain his spot in the XI, rarely looked entirely comfortable during a 282-ball knock in which he played and missed more than 30 times.



But every edge fell safe, while Tim Paine missed a golden chance to dismiss him on 21.



Paine opted against reviewing an lbw shout from Nathan Lyon in the morning session; ball-tracking replays confirmed the on-field decision would have been overturned if he did.

The fact Burns was still batting when Matthew Wade delivered the 76th over was confirmation the cost has been immense.



James Pattinson fired early in his Test comeback that was three-and-a-half years in the making, removing Jason Roy early then later trapping Denly lbw.



Peter Siddle proved Paine's most economical option (1-31 from 16 overs) and single-handedly captured the prized scalp of Joe Root, holding a sharp one- handed return catch offered by the captain on 57.



Lyon and Pat Cummins, whose toil was rewarded with Buttler's low edge that Cameron Bancroft did well to hold at third slip, also had their moments.



But Burns, whose 132-run stand with Root put the game on England's terms, was unbreakable in his first Ashes innings.



The 28-year-old faced 10 balls on 99, including a maiden from Lyon, and was stuck on 92 for some 37 minutes.



But he absorbed the pressure and a scrambled single, completed after nudging the ball to mid-on, brought up the most meaningful milestone of the Surrey batsman's career.



Paine burned a review on an optimistic lbw shout from Pattinson late on. In sharp contrast, England counterpart Root enjoyed successful reviews on nine and 14.

Root's first reprieve, after being given out caught behind by umpire Joel Wilson, was truly remarkable.

