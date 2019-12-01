Root leads England's resistance as rain brings premature end to day three in Hamilton

A century for captain Joe Root has capped off a superb day three for England in the second Test against the Black Caps, the visitors reaching stumps at 269/5.

After a torrid 2019 that saw his Test batting average fall below 50, Root made his 17th Test match hundred at Seddon Park, coming from 259 balls.

The innings saw Root cross three figures for the first time in nine months, his last hundred coming against the West Indies in February.

At the other end though, the Black Caps' bowlers would strike regularly to keep the contest alive.

Ben Stokes was the first English batsman to perish in the evening session, edging Tim Southee to Ross Taylor at slip, out for 26.

Debutant Zak Crawley didn't fare much better either. The 21-year-old was nearly run out by Black Caps captain Kane Williamson in search of his first Test run, before getting an edge behind to keeper BJ Watling from the bowling of Neil Wagner.

Root (114 not out) and Ollie Pope (four not out) bat out the rest of the day's play, with rain arriving to bring about stumps in Hamilton, still 106 runs behind the Black Caps' first innings total.